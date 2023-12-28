North Growth Management Ltd. Sells 1,000 Shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

North Growth Management Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report) by 1.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 63,000 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Electronic Arts accounts for 1.7% of North Growth Management Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. North Growth Management Ltd.’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $7,590,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Electronic Arts during the second quarter worth about $130,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in Electronic Arts during the third quarter worth $26,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc grew its position in Electronic Arts by 60.6% in the second quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 228 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in Electronic Arts during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. 90.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Electronic Arts alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on EA. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Electronic Arts in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Electronic Arts from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Electronic Arts from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 27th. Roth Mkm increased their target price on Electronic Arts from $138.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Electronic Arts from $132.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.30.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 2,500 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.46, for a total value of $316,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 31,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,009,161.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Electronic Arts news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.95, for a total value of $95,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 29,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,544,162.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.46, for a total value of $316,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,703 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,009,161.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 32,159 shares of company stock worth $4,207,019. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Electronic Arts Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ EA opened at $136.72 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $133.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $128.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 52-week low of $108.53 and a 52-week high of $143.47. The company has a market capitalization of $36.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.82.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The game software company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 20.02% and a net margin of 13.08%. Equities analysts forecast that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Electronic Arts Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 29th were paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 28th. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.94%.

About Electronic Arts

(Free Report)

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Electronic Arts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electronic Arts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.