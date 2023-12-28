North Growth Management Ltd. Sells 5,000 Shares of Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT)

North Growth Management Ltd. cut its position in Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT – Free Report) by 2.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 213,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the quarter. North Growth Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.48% of Brinker International worth $6,737,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EAT. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. grew its stake in Brinker International by 2,694.9% in the 1st quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 761,011 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $29,040,000 after buying an additional 733,782 shares during the last quarter. Junto Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Brinker International in the 2nd quarter valued at $24,426,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in Brinker International by 86.0% in the 1st quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,389,928 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $52,817,000 after buying an additional 642,666 shares during the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP grew its stake in Brinker International by 32.1% in the 2nd quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 2,451,624 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $89,729,000 after buying an additional 595,818 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Brinker International in the 2nd quarter valued at $16,203,000.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Douglas N. Comings sold 14,951 shares of Brinker International stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.76, for a total value of $609,402.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 37,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,532,739.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, COO Douglas N. Comings sold 14,951 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.76, for a total value of $609,402.76. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 37,604 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,532,739.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Joseph G. Taylor sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.11, for a total value of $452,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 71,286 shares in the company, valued at $2,930,567.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Brinker International Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of EAT stock opened at $44.32 on Thursday. Brinker International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.23 and a 1 year high of $44.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $37.07 and its 200-day moving average is $35.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.42, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 2.30.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Brinker International had a negative return on equity of 84.94% and a net margin of 3.34%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.57) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Brinker International, Inc. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on EAT. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Brinker International from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Brinker International from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Brinker International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, September 29th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Brinker International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Brinker International from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.77.

About Brinker International

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership, development, operation, and franchising of casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. It operates and franchises Chili's Grill & Bar and Maggiano's Little Italy restaurant brands.

