Nova R Wealth Inc. Acquires 1,710 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Nova R Wealth Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 5.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,553 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,710 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF accounts for 0.9% of Nova R Wealth Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Nova R Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,237,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VWO. Provence Wealth Management Group grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.0% during the second quarter. Provence Wealth Management Group now owns 12,001 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $488,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.3% during the second quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 19,269 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $784,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Operose Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 13.5% during the second quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 2,184 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Dentgroup LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.8% during the third quarter. Dentgroup LLC now owns 33,666 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,320,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIC Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.6% during the third quarter. CIC Wealth LLC now owns 10,829 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $425,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VWO opened at $40.74 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $39.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.33. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $37.46 and a 52 week high of $43.22. The stock has a market cap of $72.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

