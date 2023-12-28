Nova R Wealth Inc. Decreases Position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM)

Nova R Wealth Inc. cut its position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Free Report) by 73.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 11,217 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,273 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF makes up about 1.1% of Nova R Wealth Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Nova R Wealth Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF were worth $1,567,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Armbruster Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 2.6% in the third quarter. Armbruster Capital Management Inc. now owns 216,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,305,000 after buying an additional 5,572 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 1.0% in the third quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 9,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,396,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 3.2% in the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 3,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $531,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Shore Point Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 3.0% in the third quarter. Shore Point Advisors LLC now owns 68,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,540,000 after buying an additional 1,997 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trilogy Capital Inc. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 2.7% in the third quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 284,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,736,000 after buying an additional 7,385 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF stock opened at $157.63 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $148.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $145.12. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $81.37 and a 52-week high of $113.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.80 billion, a PE ratio of 19.35 and a beta of 0.91.

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Momentum SR Variant index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities, selected and weighted based on price appreciation over 6- and 12-month periods and low volatility over the past 3 years.

