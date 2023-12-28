Nova R Wealth Inc. Has $1.41 Million Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT)

Nova R Wealth Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,791 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,529 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF makes up about 1.0% of Nova R Wealth Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Nova R Wealth Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF were worth $1,405,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IQLT. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth $1,546,525,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 26,493,497.0% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 26,493,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $943,172,000 after buying an additional 26,493,497 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 148.9% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,841,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $813,161,000 after buying an additional 13,665,919 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 3,985.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,166,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,688,000 after buying an additional 6,015,821 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $90,038,000.

Get iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSEARCA:IQLT opened at $37.66 on Thursday. iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $32.21 and a 1 year high of $37.68. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.00 billion, a PE ratio of 13.88 and a beta of 0.87.

iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (IQLT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the World ex USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap stocks in developed countries, outside of the US. The index is selected and weighted for exposure to fundamental quality metrics.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IQLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.