Nova R Wealth Inc. Has $3.53 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 (NASDAQ:VONE)

Nova R Wealth Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 (NASDAQ:VONE – Free Report) by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,111 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,071 shares during the period. Vanguard Russell 1000 accounts for 2.4% of Nova R Wealth Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Nova R Wealth Inc. owned 0.10% of Vanguard Russell 1000 worth $3,525,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. AlphaCore Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 during the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Red Tortoise LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 during the 2nd quarter worth about $99,000.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Stock Performance

Shares of VONE stock opened at $217.63 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.30 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $204.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $202.05. Vanguard Russell 1000 has a 52 week low of $171.36 and a 52 week high of $217.71.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Announces Dividend

About Vanguard Russell 1000

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 20th were issued a dividend of $0.9112 per share. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 19th.

The Vanguard Russell 1000 ETF (VONE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 index, a market-cap-weighted index of the 1000 largest US companies. VONE was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

