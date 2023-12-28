Nova R Wealth Inc. Has $8 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Nova R Wealth Inc. reduced its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 124,308 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,540 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF comprises 5.5% of Nova R Wealth Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Nova R Wealth Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $7,999,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IEFA. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 114,199.2% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 954,128,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,812,489,000 after acquiring an additional 953,293,870 shares during the last quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 6,587.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC now owns 21,930,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,890,000 after acquiring an additional 21,602,147 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 94.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 41,583,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,806,854,000 after acquiring an additional 20,165,188 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 7,482.8% during the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 7,950,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,200,000 after acquiring an additional 7,845,566 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 6,192.3% during the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,504,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,338,000 after acquiring an additional 5,416,840 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

IEFA opened at $70.48 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $66.40 and a 200-day moving average of $66.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $56.55 and a 12-month high of $70.84.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

