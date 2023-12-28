Nova R Wealth Inc. Raises Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Nova R Wealth Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 11.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,705 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,910 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF makes up 1.4% of Nova R Wealth Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Nova R Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $2,042,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.2% during the second quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC now owns 6,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the period. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.9% in the second quarter. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC now owns 12,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $549,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. Mcmorgan & Co. LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Mcmorgan & Co. LLC now owns 19,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $811,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.4% during the second quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 52,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,430,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.7% during the third quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 9,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

VEA stock opened at $47.99 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.36. The stock has a market cap of $118.06 billion, a PE ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $41.48 and a fifty-two week high of $48.03.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

