Nova R Wealth Inc. Raises Position in Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN)

Nova R Wealth Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Free Report) by 1.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,494 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the quarter. Garmin makes up about 0.9% of Nova R Wealth Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Nova R Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Garmin were worth $1,314,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Garmin by 155.2% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 171 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Avior Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Garmin by 169.5% in the 3rd quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 283 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its position in shares of Garmin by 107.1% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 321 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Garmin in the 4th quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Garmin in the 4th quarter worth $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Garmin alerts:

Garmin Price Performance

Shares of Garmin stock opened at $128.76 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $118.33 and a 200-day moving average of $109.79. The company has a market capitalization of $24.64 billion, a PE ratio of 23.76, a P/E/G ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.95. Garmin Ltd. has a 1-year low of $90.12 and a 1-year high of $129.32.

Insider Transactions at Garmin

Garmin ( NYSE:GRMN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.12. Garmin had a return on equity of 16.00% and a net margin of 20.60%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.24 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Garmin Ltd. will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $600,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 115,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,875,480. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Garmin news, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 1,095 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.89, for a total value of $137,849.55. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 130,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,411,649.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $600,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,629 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,875,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 19.89% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on GRMN. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Garmin from $103.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Garmin from $118.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Barclays increased their target price on Garmin from $113.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Garmin in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $127.80.

Read Our Latest Analysis on GRMN

Garmin Company Profile

(Free Report)

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of wireless devices in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Australian Continent, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; activity tracking and smartwatch devices; fitness and cycling accessories.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Garmin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Garmin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.