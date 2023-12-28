NovAccess Global Inc. (OTCMKTS:XSNX) Short Interest Up 311.1% in December

NovAccess Global Inc. (OTCMKTS:XSNX – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,400 shares, a growth of 311.1% from the November 30th total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 104,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS:XSNX traded up $0.00 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $0.02. 66,581 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 131,681. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.03 and a 200 day moving average of $0.08. NovAccess Global has a twelve month low of $0.02 and a twelve month high of $0.29.

NovAccess Global Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel immunotherapies to treat brain tumor patients in the United States. The company specializes in cutting-edge research related to utilizing a patient's immune system to attack the cancer. NovAccess Global Inc was incorporated in 1997 and is headquartered in Chagrin Falls, Ohio.

