Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) Position Raised by Marshall Financial Group LLC

Marshall Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) by 97.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,905 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,867 shares during the period. Marshall Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $1,265,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of NVO. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 1,514.6% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,785,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $602,435,000 after buying an additional 3,551,104 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 88.3% in the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 6,528,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $594,000,000 after purchasing an additional 3,061,251 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 45.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,035,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,235,000 after buying an additional 1,571,747 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 39.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,212,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $705,446,000 after purchasing an additional 1,472,550 shares during the period. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S during the second quarter worth about $188,602,000. 6.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Novo Nordisk A/S alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. TD Cowen raised their target price on Novo Nordisk A/S from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Argus assumed coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com raised Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.00.

Novo Nordisk A/S Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSE:NVO traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $103.79. 1,538,663 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,452,115. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.65. Novo Nordisk A/S has a twelve month low of $65.05 and a twelve month high of $105.69. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $99.79 and a 200 day moving average of $69.99. The stock has a market cap of $465.76 billion, a PE ratio of 43.37, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.40.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $8.58 billion for the quarter. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 35.20% and a return on equity of 86.53%. On average, equities analysts expect that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Novo Nordisk A/S Company Profile

(Free Report)

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Rare Disease. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, glucagon, needles, and other chronic diseases.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.