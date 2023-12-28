Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) Stock Holdings Increased by Verity & Verity LLC

Verity & Verity LLC grew its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) by 70.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,290 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,357 shares during the period. Verity & Verity LLC’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $331,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NVO. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 103.7% during the third quarter. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 1,330 shares during the period. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 94.0% during the 3rd quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 44,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,028,000 after purchasing an additional 21,457 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 112.2% in the third quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 29,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,667,000 after purchasing an additional 15,504 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 277.6% during the third quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 63,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,813,000 after buying an additional 46,992 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&R Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 67.4% during the third quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 678 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the period. 6.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Novo Nordisk A/S alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on NVO shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Monday, December 18th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Argus initiated coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com raised Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.00.

Novo Nordisk A/S Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSE NVO traded up $0.24 on Thursday, reaching $103.92. The stock had a trading volume of 1,184,039 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,450,587. The company has a market capitalization of $466.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 1 year low of $65.05 and a 1 year high of $105.69. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $99.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.99.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.04. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 35.20% and a return on equity of 86.53%. The firm had revenue of $8.58 billion during the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 2.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Novo Nordisk A/S Profile

(Free Report)

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Rare Disease. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, glucagon, needles, and other chronic diseases.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.