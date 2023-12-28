Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX) Stock Price Up 6.6%

Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIX – Get Free Report) was up 6.6% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $10.40 and last traded at $10.39. Approximately 165,418 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 62% from the average daily volume of 431,682 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.75.

NRIX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. HC Wainwright increased their target price on Nurix Therapeutics from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on shares of Nurix Therapeutics in a report on Friday, October 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Nurix Therapeutics from $29.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nurix Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.86.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.23.

Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 12th. The company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.84) by $0.16. Nurix Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 216.74% and a negative return on equity of 55.51%. The firm had revenue of $18.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.98 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.4 EPS for the current year.

In other Nurix Therapeutics news, CFO Houte Hans Van sold 10,906 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $109,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 75,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $754,710. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 13,218 shares of company stock worth $121,082. 7.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in Nurix Therapeutics by 10.6% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 1,082 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 15,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 1,145 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 33,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,000 after purchasing an additional 1,573 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Nurix Therapeutics by 16.3% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,793 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Nurix Therapeutics by 0.5% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 384,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,417,000 after purchasing an additional 1,925 shares during the period. 90.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nurix Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule and cell therapies for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. The company develops NX-2127, an orally bioavailable Bruton's tyrosine kinase (BTK) degrader for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies; NX-5948, an orally bioavailable BTK degrader for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases; and NX-1607, an orally bioavailable Casitas B-lineage lymphoma proto-oncogene-B (CBL-B) inhibitor for immuno-oncology indications.

