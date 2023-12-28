NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Shares Bought by Sather Financial Group Inc

Sather Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 190,536 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,091 shares during the quarter. NXP Semiconductors accounts for approximately 3.2% of Sather Financial Group Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Sather Financial Group Inc owned 0.07% of NXP Semiconductors worth $38,092,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of NXPI. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 6.3% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 29,411 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $5,443,000 after purchasing an additional 1,732 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in NXP Semiconductors by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 390,891 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $72,356,000 after buying an additional 21,672 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 6,332 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $1,172,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,406 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $445,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,793,360 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $1,997,635,000 after acquiring an additional 210,979 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.21% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NXPI traded up $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $232.11. The stock had a trading volume of 217,867 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,145,099. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $200.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $202.91. NXP Semiconductors has a 1-year low of $153.10 and a 1-year high of $238.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market cap of $59.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.51, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.57.

NXP Semiconductors ( NASDAQ:NXPI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The semiconductor provider reported $3.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.26 by $0.05. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 40.56% and a net margin of 21.43%. The company had revenue of $3.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.39 billion. Equities research analysts expect that NXP Semiconductors will post 12.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 13th will be issued a $1.014 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 12th. This represents a $4.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.63%.

In other NXP Semiconductors news, CEO Kurt Sievers sold 8,699 shares of NXP Semiconductors stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.16, for a total transaction of $1,897,773.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 208,428 shares in the company, valued at $45,470,652.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Martino Ronald sold 5,014 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.43, for a total transaction of $1,085,180.02. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,363,538.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kurt Sievers sold 8,699 shares of NXP Semiconductors stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.16, for a total value of $1,897,773.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 208,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,470,652.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,141 shares of company stock valued at $4,294,266 over the last 90 days. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Mizuho decreased their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $225.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Citigroup lowered NXP Semiconductors from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $216.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $240.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $223.48.

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

