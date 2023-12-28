NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Shares Purchased by Ballast Advisors LLC

Ballast Advisors LLC boosted its stake in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) by 268.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,238 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,089 shares during the period. Ballast Advisors LLC’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $847,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new position in NXP Semiconductors in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in NXP Semiconductors in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.21% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NXPI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $240.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $215.00 to $214.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $251.00 to $242.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of NXP Semiconductors from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $216.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $223.48.

Insider Transactions at NXP Semiconductors

In other news, CFO William Betz sold 4,428 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.00, for a total transaction of $903,312.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,518 shares in the company, valued at $309,672. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Martino Ronald sold 5,014 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.43, for a total transaction of $1,085,180.02. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,363,538.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO William Betz sold 4,428 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.00, for a total transaction of $903,312.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,518 shares in the company, valued at approximately $309,672. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,141 shares of company stock worth $4,294,266 over the last ninety days. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NXP Semiconductors Stock Performance

NASDAQ NXPI traded up $0.33 during trading on Thursday, reaching $232.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 128,198 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,144,679. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.92. The firm has a market cap of $59.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.57. NXP Semiconductors has a twelve month low of $153.10 and a twelve month high of $238.27. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $200.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $202.91.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The semiconductor provider reported $3.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.26 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.39 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 21.43% and a return on equity of 40.56%. As a group, analysts anticipate that NXP Semiconductors will post 12.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NXP Semiconductors Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 13th will be paid a dividend of $1.014 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 12th. This represents a $4.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.63%.

NXP Semiconductors Profile

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

