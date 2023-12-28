Oak Thistle LLC Acquires 13,442 Shares of First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF)

Oak Thistle LLC raised its stake in First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF – Free Report) by 231.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 19,250 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,442 shares during the quarter. Oak Thistle LLC’s holdings in First American Financial were worth $1,087,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FAF. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of First American Financial by 4.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 62,727 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,066,000 after buying an additional 2,765 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in First American Financial by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,501 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $681,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in First American Financial by 19.7% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 28,814 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,868,000 after purchasing an additional 4,736 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in First American Financial by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,725 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in First American Financial by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,629,986 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $624,215,000 after buying an additional 303,214 shares during the last quarter. 85.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at First American Financial

In related news, CAO Steven A. Adams sold 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.20, for a total transaction of $101,160.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,487 shares in the company, valued at approximately $420,769.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of First American Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $72.00 price objective on shares of First American Financial in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on First American Financial from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on First American Financial in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $53.00 price target on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.00.

First American Financial Stock Up 0.4 %

FAF opened at $64.88 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $6.69 billion, a PE ratio of 28.58 and a beta of 1.27. First American Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $49.55 and a twelve month high of $65.54. The company has a fifty day moving average of $57.82 and a 200-day moving average of $58.29.

First American Financial (NYSE:FAF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The insurance provider reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.13. First American Financial had a return on equity of 9.82% and a net margin of 3.78%. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.62 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that First American Financial Co. will post 4.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

First American Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th were issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 7th. First American Financial’s payout ratio is 93.39%.

First American Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

First American Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services. It operates through Title Insurance and Services, and Specialty Insurance segments. The Title Insurance and Services segment issues title insurance policies on residential and commercial property, as well as offers related products and services.

