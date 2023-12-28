Oak Thistle LLC Acquires 9,809 Shares of Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR)

Oak Thistle LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR – Free Report) by 123.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,760 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,809 shares during the quarter. Oak Thistle LLC’s holdings in Pentair were worth $1,150,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Interval Partners LP purchased a new stake in Pentair during the 1st quarter worth about $9,041,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Pentair by 5.2% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 13,468 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $744,000 after buying an additional 667 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pentair by 31.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,337,319 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $239,724,000 after buying an additional 1,031,307 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Pentair by 74.1% in the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 488,376 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,622,000 after acquiring an additional 207,940 shares during the period. Finally, Field & Main Bank purchased a new position in Pentair during the third quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.60% of the company’s stock.

PNR opened at $72.99 on Thursday. Pentair plc has a 12 month low of $43.91 and a 12 month high of $73.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $64.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.38. The company has a market cap of $12.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.19.

Pentair ( NYSE:PNR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $992.23 million. Pentair had a return on equity of 21.35% and a net margin of 12.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.99 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Pentair plc will post 3.74 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 18th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. This is a boost from Pentair’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.66%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Pentair from $82.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Pentair from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com cut Pentair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. KeyCorp raised Pentair from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $82.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Pentair from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $73.00.

In other news, Director David A. /Wi Jones sold 2,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.85, for a total transaction of $153,341.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,566,045.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Philip M. Rolchigo sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.77, for a total value of $243,080.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,535 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,126,371.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director David A. /Wi Jones sold 2,260 shares of Pentair stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.85, for a total value of $153,341.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,566,045.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,520 shares of company stock valued at $541,965 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Pentair plc provides various water solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Pool, Water Solutions, Industrial & Flow Technologies. It designs, manufactures, and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, repair, renovation, service, and construction applications; and water treatment products and systems comprising pressure tanks, control valves, activated carbon products, conventional filtration products, and point-of-entry and point-of-use systems for use in residential whole home water filtration, drinking water filtration, water softening solutions, commercial total water management and filtration, and foodservice operations.

