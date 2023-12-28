Oak Thistle LLC Acquires New Holdings in Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC)

Oak Thistle LLC bought a new position in shares of Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 21,416 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,183,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in Agree Realty by 3.5% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 55,422 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,061,000 after buying an additional 1,860 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Agree Realty by 136.1% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 23,713 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,310,000 after acquiring an additional 13,671 shares during the last quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC raised its position in Agree Realty by 4.5% during the third quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 12,280 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $678,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Agree Realty by 57.4% in the 3rd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,045 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Agree Realty by 54.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 884 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. 97.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Agree Realty

In other Agree Realty news, Director Greg Lehmkuhl bought 1,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $61.17 per share, with a total value of $103,989.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,717 shares in the company, valued at $1,083,748.89. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Greg Lehmkuhl purchased 1,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $61.17 per share, for a total transaction of $103,989.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 17,717 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,083,748.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Rakolta, Jr. acquired 13,000 shares of Agree Realty stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $62.44 per share, with a total value of $811,720.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 381,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,799,942.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 20,050 shares of company stock valued at $1,210,004 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ADC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Agree Realty in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Agree Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 13th. BNP Paribas cut shares of Agree Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Agree Realty from $75.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Agree Realty from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, September 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Agree Realty presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $67.69.

Agree Realty Stock Performance

Shares of ADC stock opened at $63.01 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $58.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.79. The stock has a market cap of $6.33 billion, a PE ratio of 36.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.53. Agree Realty Co. has a 12 month low of $52.69 and a 12 month high of $75.71.

Agree Realty Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a $0.247 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.70%. Agree Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 173.10%.

About Agree Realty

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that is RETHINKING RETAIL through the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading, omni-channel retail tenants. As of September 30, 2023, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 2,084 properties, located in 49 states and containing approximately 43.2 million square feet of gross leasable area.

Further Reading

