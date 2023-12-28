Oak Thistle LLC Acquires Shares of 4,965 Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW)

Oak Thistle LLC bought a new position in shares of Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 4,965 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $971,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Curtiss-Wright during the fourth quarter worth $212,009,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,300,543 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $645,770,000 after purchasing an additional 680,850 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Curtiss-Wright in the 4th quarter valued at about $67,673,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Curtiss-Wright by 31.7% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,418,113 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $249,957,000 after buying an additional 341,470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 121.4% during the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 556,447 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $102,197,000 after acquiring an additional 305,112 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.82% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CW has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Curtiss-Wright from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Curtiss-Wright from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $227.00 to $243.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $237.50.

Curtiss-Wright Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of CW opened at $221.58 on Thursday. Curtiss-Wright Co. has a 52-week low of $156.76 and a 52-week high of $224.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $211.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $200.72. The company has a market capitalization of $8.47 billion, a PE ratio of 24.87 and a beta of 1.17.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The aerospace company reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $724.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $682.88 million. Curtiss-Wright had a net margin of 12.20% and a return on equity of 16.85%. Curtiss-Wright’s revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.07 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Curtiss-Wright Co. will post 9.15 EPS for the current year.

Curtiss-Wright Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 21st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.36%. Curtiss-Wright’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.98%.

Curtiss-Wright Company Profile

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered products, solutions, and services to the aerospace, defense, general industrial, and power generation markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Defense Electronics, and Naval & Power.

Featured Articles

