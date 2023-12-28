Oak Thistle LLC Buys 9,809 Shares of Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR)

Oak Thistle LLC boosted its position in shares of Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR – Free Report) by 123.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,760 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 9,809 shares during the quarter. Oak Thistle LLC’s holdings in Pentair were worth $1,150,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PNR. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its holdings in Pentair by 1.1% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 13,826 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $893,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Czech National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Pentair by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 19,526 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,261,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of Pentair by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 6,426 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $415,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of Pentair by 0.3% during the first quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 72,472 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,006,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Pentair by 97.6% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 409 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the period. 88.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Pentair Price Performance

NYSE:PNR opened at $72.99 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.07 billion, a PE ratio of 23.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.19. Pentair plc has a 1-year low of $43.91 and a 1-year high of $73.10. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Pentair Increases Dividend

Pentair ( NYSE:PNR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $992.23 million. Pentair had a return on equity of 21.35% and a net margin of 12.36%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.99 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Pentair plc will post 3.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 18th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. This is a positive change from Pentair’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.66%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Pentair news, Director T Michael Glenn sold 2,260 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.40, for a total transaction of $145,544.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 27,893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,796,309.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Pentair news, EVP Philip M. Rolchigo sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.77, for a total transaction of $243,080.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,535 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,126,371.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director T Michael Glenn sold 2,260 shares of Pentair stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.40, for a total value of $145,544.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,796,309.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,520 shares of company stock valued at $541,965. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. KeyCorp raised shares of Pentair from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $82.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Pentair from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. StockNews.com lowered Pentair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Barclays decreased their target price on Pentair from $82.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Pentair from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Pentair currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $73.00.

Pentair Profile

Pentair plc provides various water solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Pool, Water Solutions, Industrial & Flow Technologies. It designs, manufactures, and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, repair, renovation, service, and construction applications; and water treatment products and systems comprising pressure tanks, control valves, activated carbon products, conventional filtration products, and point-of-entry and point-of-use systems for use in residential whole home water filtration, drinking water filtration, water softening solutions, commercial total water management and filtration, and foodservice operations.

