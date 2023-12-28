Oak Thistle LLC Has $1.07 Million Holdings in Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD)

Oak Thistle LLC lifted its stake in shares of Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD – Free Report) by 72.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,614 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,621 shares during the period. Oak Thistle LLC’s holdings in Woodward were worth $1,070,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Woodward by 8.4% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,161 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Red Spruce Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Woodward by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 17,917 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,226,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Woodward by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,201 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $500,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Woodward by 2.0% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 5,702 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $555,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Woodward by 0.6% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 20,058 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,385,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. 79.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Woodward

In other Woodward news, insider Randall Hobbs sold 404 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.60, for a total transaction of $53,974.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 45,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,057,691.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director John D. Cohn sold 2,500 shares of Woodward stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.49, for a total transaction of $341,225.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,802,276.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Randall Hobbs sold 404 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.60, for a total transaction of $53,974.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 45,342 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,057,691.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Woodward Stock Up 0.5 %

NASDAQ:WWD opened at $136.03 on Thursday. Woodward, Inc. has a 52-week low of $88.30 and a 52-week high of $140.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.38. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $131.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $126.38. The company has a market cap of $8.17 billion, a PE ratio of 36.08, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.41.

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 16th. The technology company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $777.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $763.40 million. Woodward had a net margin of 7.97% and a return on equity of 12.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Woodward, Inc. will post 4.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Woodward Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 20th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 17th. Woodward’s payout ratio is 23.34%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on WWD. TD Cowen upgraded Woodward from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and issued a $124.00 price objective on shares of Woodward in a research report on Monday, November 20th. StockNews.com lowered Woodward from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. UBS Group began coverage on Woodward in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $152.00 target price for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Woodward in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $152.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.11.

Woodward Company Profile

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment provides fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles, and flight deck controls, actuators, servocontrols, motors, and sensors for aircraft.

