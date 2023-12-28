Oak Thistle LLC Has $1.10 Million Holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH)

Oak Thistle LLC grew its holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH – Free Report) by 22.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 15,797 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,892 shares during the quarter. Oak Thistle LLC’s holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts were worth $1,099,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 30.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,596,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,480,000 after purchasing an additional 368,601 shares during the last quarter. HRT Financial LP grew its position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 98.2% during the first quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 56,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,804,000 after buying an additional 27,783 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 7.3% during the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 25,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,721,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $12,439,000. Finally, Ossiam acquired a new position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $18,791,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.06% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on WH shares. HSBC started coverage on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a report on Monday, October 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $87.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $84.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Wyndham Hotels & Resorts currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $87.00.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Price Performance

Shares of WH stock opened at $80.52 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $6.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.48, a PEG ratio of 7.86 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 12 month low of $63.69 and a 12 month high of $81.73. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $76.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.99.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $402.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $395.44 million. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 20.98% and a return on equity of 36.32%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.21 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 4.01 EPS for the current year.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 13th were issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 12th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.82%.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

(Free Report)

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. It operates through Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management segments. The Hotel Franchising segment licenses its lodging brands and provides related services to third-party hotel owners and others. The Hotel Management segment provides hotel management services for full-service hotels.

Recommended Stories

