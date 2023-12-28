Oak Thistle LLC Has $1.14 Million Stock Holdings in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Oak Thistle LLC lifted its stake in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 132.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,971 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,971 shares during the quarter. Oak Thistle LLC’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $1,138,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ballast Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 1.8% in the third quarter. Ballast Inc. now owns 6,781 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,107,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Travelers Companies by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 49,145 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $8,070,000 after purchasing an additional 792 shares during the period. Founders Financial Securities LLC grew its position in Travelers Companies by 20.2% during the 3rd quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 8,235 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,345,000 after purchasing an additional 1,384 shares in the last quarter. Exeter Financial LLC raised its stake in Travelers Companies by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Exeter Financial LLC now owns 9,949 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,625,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the period. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 38.0% in the third quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,983 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,630,000 after purchasing an additional 2,750 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.12% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TRV opened at $188.64 on Thursday. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $157.33 and a fifty-two week high of $194.51. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $174.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $170.21. The firm has a market cap of $43.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34.

Travelers Companies ( NYSE:TRV Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The insurance provider reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by ($0.98). The company had revenue of $10.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.42 billion. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 5.45% and a return on equity of 10.41%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.20 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 11.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is presently 43.29%.

In other Travelers Companies news, EVP Andy F. Bessette sold 3,797 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.38, for a total transaction of $643,135.86. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,005 shares in the company, valued at $2,202,786.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 270 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.00, for a total transaction of $48,060.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 255,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,421,684. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Andy F. Bessette sold 3,797 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.38, for a total transaction of $643,135.86. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,202,786.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on TRV shares. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Travelers Companies in a report on Thursday, November 16th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Citigroup upped their target price on Travelers Companies from $181.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $186.00 price target for the company. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $215.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, HSBC began coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating and a $203.00 target price for the company. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $193.71.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

