Oak Thistle LLC Increases Stock Holdings in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH)

Oak Thistle LLC increased its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Free Report) by 115.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,139 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 18,804 shares during the period. Oak Thistle LLC’s holdings in American Homes 4 Rent were worth $1,184,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in American Homes 4 Rent during the 4th quarter valued at $619,235,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 31.4% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,539,167 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $763,564,000 after acquiring an additional 5,152,089 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 5,494.4% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,876,063 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $172,808,000 after purchasing an additional 4,788,904 shares in the last quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC raised its stake in American Homes 4 Rent by 725.9% in the 1st quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 4,816,638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $192,810,000 after purchasing an additional 4,233,435 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 43,405,083 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,737,505,000 after purchasing an additional 3,533,157 shares in the last quarter. 83.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $38.00 to $36.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research note on Friday, September 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com upgraded American Homes 4 Rent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on American Homes 4 Rent from $34.50 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.71.

American Homes 4 Rent Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE AMH opened at $35.94 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $35.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. American Homes 4 Rent has a 12-month low of $28.78 and a 12-month high of $37.97. The company has a market cap of $13.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.72.

American Homes 4 Rent Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. American Homes 4 Rent’s payout ratio is currently 84.62%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director James H. Kropp sold 6,852 shares of American Homes 4 Rent stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.47, for a total transaction of $249,892.44. Following the sale, the director now owns 29,202 shares in the company, valued at $1,064,996.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other American Homes 4 Rent news, Director Jack E. Corrigan sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.60, for a total value of $915,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 103,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,798,677.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director James H. Kropp sold 6,852 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.47, for a total transaction of $249,892.44. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 29,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,064,996.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About American Homes 4 Rent

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH), which does business as AMH, is a leading owner, operator and developer of single-family rental homes. We're an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on acquiring, developing, renovating, leasing and managing homes as rental properties.

Featured Stories

