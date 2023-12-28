Oak Thistle LLC Increases Stock Position in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

Oak Thistle LLC increased its holdings in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Free Report) by 24.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,454 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after buying an additional 1,881 shares during the period. Oak Thistle LLC’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $1,007,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,880,191 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $2,134,716,000 after purchasing an additional 254,437 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 21.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,194,752 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $328,449,000 after buying an additional 749,933 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,582,467 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $321,324,000 after buying an additional 32,547 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,723,940 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $229,628,000 after acquiring an additional 147,339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in Akamai Technologies by 6.5% during the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,472,498 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $193,597,000 after acquiring an additional 151,100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.40% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Akamai Technologies news, EVP Aaron Ahola sold 4,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.02, for a total transaction of $492,888.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,196,821.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Akamai Technologies news, EVP Aaron Ahola sold 4,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.02, for a total transaction of $492,888.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,684 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,196,821.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Madhu Ranganathan sold 3,386 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.65, for a total value of $374,660.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,356 shares in the company, valued at approximately $592,641.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 17,922 shares of company stock valued at $2,009,925. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 12th. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research note on Friday, September 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $106.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies from $102.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Akamai Technologies in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna initiated coverage on Akamai Technologies in a research report on Friday, December 15th. They set a “positive” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.84.

Akamai Technologies Stock Performance

NASDAQ AKAM opened at $119.00 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.84, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $112.30 and a 200 day moving average of $103.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $70.65 and a twelve month high of $120.61.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The technology infrastructure company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $965.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $944.57 million. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 13.76% and a return on equity of 14.54%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Akamai Technologies Profile

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for securing, delivering, and computing content, applications, and software over the internet in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

