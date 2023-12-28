Oak Thistle LLC Invests $1.07 Million in Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC)

Oak Thistle LLC bought a new position in shares of Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 18,146 shares of the food distribution company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,068,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Performance Food Group by 11.8% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 29,041 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $1,479,000 after purchasing an additional 3,064 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Performance Food Group by 8.1% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,602 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new position in Performance Food Group during the first quarter worth $71,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Performance Food Group by 33.0% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,458 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $737,000 after acquiring an additional 3,588 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in Performance Food Group by 8.7% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 86,254 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $4,516,000 after acquiring an additional 6,905 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.64% of the company’s stock.

PFGC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Performance Food Group from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. StockNews.com cut Performance Food Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Performance Food Group in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Barclays cut their price target on Performance Food Group from $76.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Performance Food Group in a report on Thursday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Performance Food Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.00.

Shares of NYSE PFGC opened at $69.39 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market cap of $10.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $62.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.55. Performance Food Group has a one year low of $52.32 and a one year high of $69.64.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The food distribution company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.04. Performance Food Group had a net margin of 0.73% and a return on equity of 16.86%. The business had revenue of $14.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.99 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Performance Food Group will post 4.38 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Patrick T. Hagerty sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.62, for a total value of $111,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 155,035 shares in the company, valued at $8,623,046.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Patrick T. Hagerty sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.62, for a total value of $111,240.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 155,035 shares in the company, valued at $8,623,046.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director David V. Singer sold 955 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.76, for a total value of $59,935.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $591,010.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,955 shares of company stock worth $289,636 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Foodservice, Vistar, and Convenience. The company offers a range of frozen foods, groceries, candy, snacks, beverages, cigarettes, and other tobacco products; beef, pork, poultry, and seafood; and health and beauty care products.

