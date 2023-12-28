Oak Thistle LLC Invests $1.12 Million in Loews Co. (NYSE:L)

Oak Thistle LLC purchased a new position in shares of Loews Co. (NYSE:L – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 17,735 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,123,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Loews in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Loews in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Loews by 40.2% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 705 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Loews in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Washington Trust Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Loews during the third quarter worth $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.03% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Loews from $174.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Loews in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Anthony Welters sold 715 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.16, for a total transaction of $50,164.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $571,032.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Loews news, Director Anthony Welters sold 715 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.16, for a total transaction of $50,164.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,139 shares in the company, valued at approximately $571,032.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jonathan C. Locker acquired 15,870 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $63.75 per share, for a total transaction of $1,011,712.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,870 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,011,712.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 18.30% of the company’s stock.

Loews Price Performance

L stock opened at $69.18 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $67.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.69. Loews Co. has a 12-month low of $52.85 and a 12-month high of $70.88. The company has a market capitalization of $15.44 billion, a PE ratio of 11.85 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Loews (NYSE:L – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The insurance provider reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Loews had a net margin of 8.76% and a return on equity of 8.95%. The company had revenue of $3.93 billion for the quarter.

Loews Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 22nd were given a $0.0625 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 21st. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.36%. Loews’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.28%.

Loews Company Profile

Loews Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. The company offers specialty insurance products, such as management and professional liability, and other coverage products; surety and fidelity bonds; property insurance products that include property, marine and boiler, and machinery coverages; and casualty insurance products, such as workers' compensation, general and product liability, and commercial auto and umbrella coverages.

Featured Stories

