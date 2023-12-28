Oak Thistle LLC Invests $1.16 Million in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS)

Oak Thistle LLC purchased a new position in shares of Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 12,599 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,161,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LDOS. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in Leidos by 3.0% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 11,633 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $708,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Leidos by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 34,579 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,183,000 after purchasing an additional 2,482 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in shares of Leidos by 74.3% during the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 32,006 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,830,000 after purchasing an additional 13,639 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Leidos by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,563,014 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,553,976,000 after purchasing an additional 2,552,908 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenland Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Leidos by 700.0% in the second quarter. Greenland Capital Management LP now owns 80,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $7,078,000 after purchasing an additional 70,000 shares in the last quarter. 74.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Leidos alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Surya N. Mohapatra sold 2,401 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.83, for a total value of $254,097.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,089 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,020,188.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Surya N. Mohapatra sold 2,401 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.83, for a total value of $254,097.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,020,188.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Roy E. Stevens sold 929 shares of Leidos stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.20, for a total value of $95,872.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,053 shares in the company, valued at $4,030,269.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,436 shares of company stock worth $567,373 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.52% of the company’s stock.

Leidos Price Performance

NYSE:LDOS opened at $107.82 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.22. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $76.58 and a one year high of $111.39. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $103.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.64. The stock has a market cap of $14.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 103.67, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.76.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The aerospace company reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.36. Leidos had a net margin of 0.97% and a return on equity of 22.27%. The company had revenue of $3.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.59 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 7.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Leidos Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a $0.38 dividend. This is a boost from Leidos’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 146.16%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on LDOS shares. Argus upgraded Leidos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, November 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on Leidos in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Truist Financial increased their price target on Leidos from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Leidos from $129.00 to $121.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Leidos from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $114.36.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Leidos

About Leidos

(Free Report)

Leidos Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Leidos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leidos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.