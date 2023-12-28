Oak Thistle LLC Invests $1.18 Million in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Oak Thistle LLC purchased a new stake in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 7,562 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,182,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NUE. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Nucor in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Nucor by 150.6% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 7,198 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after buying an additional 4,326 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Nucor by 106.2% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 35,889 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,328,000 after acquiring an additional 18,488 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nucor during the first quarter worth $284,000. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC bought a new stake in Nucor in the 1st quarter valued at $222,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.76% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Nucor from $162.00 to $154.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Nucor from $151.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Nucor presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $165.33.

Nucor Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSE:NUE opened at $177.88 on Thursday. Nucor Co. has a twelve month low of $129.79 and a twelve month high of $182.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.02 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a quick ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $159.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $161.27.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The basic materials company reported $4.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.19 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $8.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.37 billion. Nucor had a net margin of 13.98% and a return on equity of 24.38%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $6.50 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Nucor Co. will post 17.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nucor Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a $0.54 dividend. This is an increase from Nucor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.34%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Nucor news, EVP Douglas J. Jellison sold 11,491 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.83, for a total value of $2,031,953.53. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 127,615 shares in the company, valued at $22,566,160.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Michael D. Keller sold 6,771 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.46, for a total transaction of $1,201,581.66. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 24,403 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,330,556.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Douglas J. Jellison sold 11,491 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.83, for a total transaction of $2,031,953.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 127,615 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,566,160.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 71,830 shares of company stock worth $12,647,513. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Nucor Company Profile

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products.

