Oak Thistle LLC Makes New $1.01 Million Investment in AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO)

Oak Thistle LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 8,572 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,014,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of AGCO. Quarry LP increased its stake in AGCO by 278.0% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 189 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Covington Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of AGCO by 227.8% in the third quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 377 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in AGCO in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AGCO by 38.6% in the 2nd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 345 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in AGCO during the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.39% of the company’s stock.

AGCO Stock Performance

NYSE:AGCO opened at $122.31 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $9.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.95, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.33. AGCO Co. has a 1 year low of $109.81 and a 1 year high of $145.53. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $116.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $123.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

AGCO Announces Dividend

AGCO ( NYSE:AGCO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $3.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.27 by $0.70. AGCO had a net margin of 7.96% and a return on equity of 29.50%. The company had revenue of $3.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.18 earnings per share. AGCO’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that AGCO Co. will post 15.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th were issued a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 14th. AGCO’s payout ratio is 7.54%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AGCO. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of AGCO from $152.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on AGCO from $160.00 to $153.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on AGCO from $149.00 to $131.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. StockNews.com downgraded AGCO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $153.00 target price on shares of AGCO in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $146.40.

AGCO Company Profile

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

Featured Stories

