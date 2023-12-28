Oak Thistle LLC Makes New $1.18 Million Investment in Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC)

Oak Thistle LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 21,416 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,183,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ADC. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Agree Realty by 6.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,644,530 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $854,518,000 after acquiring an additional 797,668 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Agree Realty by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,915,512 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $386,818,000 after purchasing an additional 119,750 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Agree Realty by 4.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,751,897 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $322,195,000 after purchasing an additional 217,810 shares during the period. Centersquare Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Agree Realty by 6.1% during the first quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 3,808,884 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $252,757,000 after buying an additional 218,492 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Agree Realty by 75.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,506,775 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $177,806,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075,648 shares during the last quarter. 97.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Agree Realty alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Agree Realty news, Director John Rakolta, Jr. purchased 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $62.44 per share, with a total value of $811,720.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 381,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,799,942.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Greg Lehmkuhl bought 1,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $61.17 per share, with a total value of $103,989.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,717 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,083,748.89. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Rakolta, Jr. bought 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $62.44 per share, for a total transaction of $811,720.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 381,165 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,799,942.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 20,050 shares of company stock valued at $1,210,004 over the last ninety days. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ADC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Agree Realty from $74.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 27th. TheStreet lowered Agree Realty from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, September 11th. StockNews.com upgraded Agree Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Agree Realty in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Agree Realty from $75.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Agree Realty presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $67.69.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Agree Realty

Agree Realty Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of ADC opened at $63.01 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.85, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.53. Agree Realty Co. has a twelve month low of $52.69 and a twelve month high of $75.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.79.

Agree Realty Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.247 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.70%. Agree Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 173.10%.

Agree Realty Company Profile

(Free Report)

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that is RETHINKING RETAIL through the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading, omni-channel retail tenants. As of September 30, 2023, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 2,084 properties, located in 49 states and containing approximately 43.2 million square feet of gross leasable area.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Agree Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agree Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.