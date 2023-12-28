Oak Thistle LLC Makes New $1.18 Million Investment in Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC)

Oak Thistle LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 21,416 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,183,000.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ADC. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Agree Realty by 6.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,644,530 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $854,518,000 after acquiring an additional 797,668 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Agree Realty by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,915,512 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $386,818,000 after purchasing an additional 119,750 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Agree Realty by 4.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,751,897 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $322,195,000 after purchasing an additional 217,810 shares during the period. Centersquare Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Agree Realty by 6.1% during the first quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 3,808,884 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $252,757,000 after buying an additional 218,492 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Agree Realty by 75.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,506,775 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $177,806,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075,648 shares during the last quarter. 97.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
In other Agree Realty news, Director John Rakolta, Jr. purchased 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $62.44 per share, with a total value of $811,720.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 381,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,799,942.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Greg Lehmkuhl bought 1,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $61.17 per share, with a total value of $103,989.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,717 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,083,748.89. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Rakolta, Jr. bought 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $62.44 per share, for a total transaction of $811,720.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 381,165 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,799,942.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 20,050 shares of company stock valued at $1,210,004 over the last ninety days. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Shares of ADC opened at $63.01 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.85, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.53. Agree Realty Co. has a twelve month low of $52.69 and a twelve month high of $75.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.79.
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.247 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.70%. Agree Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 173.10%.
Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that is RETHINKING RETAIL through the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading, omni-channel retail tenants. As of September 30, 2023, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 2,084 properties, located in 49 states and containing approximately 43.2 million square feet of gross leasable area.
