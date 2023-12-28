Oak Thistle LLC Makes New Investment in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM)

Oak Thistle LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 4,479 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,145,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in EPAM Systems by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 7,499,194 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,685,444,000 after acquiring an additional 657,883 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 1.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,234,948 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,849,348,000 after purchasing an additional 115,422 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in EPAM Systems by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,358,373 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $979,544,000 after buying an additional 385,196 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its stake in EPAM Systems by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,895,178 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $652,573,000 after buying an additional 98,110 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,471,924 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $733,197,000 after buying an additional 206,636 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.88% of the company’s stock.

Get EPAM Systems alerts:

EPAM Systems Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE EPAM opened at $300.81 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.77, a current ratio of 4.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $197.99 and a 12 month high of $385.96. The company has a market cap of $17.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.51, a P/E/G ratio of 7.32 and a beta of 1.47. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $255.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $246.99.

Insider Buying and Selling

EPAM Systems ( NYSE:EPAM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. EPAM Systems had a net margin of 9.96% and a return on equity of 16.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.65 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 8.44 EPS for the current year.

In other EPAM Systems news, CMO Elaina Shekhter sold 8,176 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.67, for a total transaction of $2,106,709.92. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 6,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,751,898.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other EPAM Systems news, CMO Elaina Shekhter sold 8,176 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.67, for a total transaction of $2,106,709.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 6,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,751,898.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $270,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 23,578 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,073,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 9,676 shares of company stock valued at $2,538,710. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on EPAM. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of EPAM Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $243.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on EPAM Systems in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $287.42.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on EPAM

About EPAM Systems

(Free Report)

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services worldwide. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and infrastructure management for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EPAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for EPAM Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EPAM Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.