Oak Thistle LLC Purchases New Shares in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Oak Thistle LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 32,527 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,096,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A acquired a new position in shares of Williams Companies during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co raised its position in Williams Companies by 300.0% in the 2nd quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 800 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Williams Companies during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its position in Williams Companies by 52.5% in the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 915 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avalon Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Williams Companies in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors own 85.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WMB stock opened at $35.03 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.80 and a 12-month high of $37.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $35.33 and a 200-day moving average of $34.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 1.12.

Williams Companies ( NYSE:WMB Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.05. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 16.90% and a net margin of 24.52%. The firm had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 26th. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th were paid a dividend of $0.4475 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $1.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.11%. Williams Companies’s payout ratio is 80.27%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho upped their price target on Williams Companies from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Williams Companies in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Williams Companies in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.50.

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region, as well as various petrochemical and feedstock pipelines.

