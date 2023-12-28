Oak Thistle LLC Purchases Shares of 8,966 Bunge Global SA (NYSE:BG)

Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bunge Global SA (NYSE:BG – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 8,966 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $971,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BG. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of Bunge Global by 0.4% during the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 20,071,889 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,893,737,000 after purchasing an additional 76,544 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Bunge Global by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,105,841 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,563,069,000 after buying an additional 696,806 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Bunge Global by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,912,885 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $652,231,000 after acquiring an additional 98,422 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Bunge Global by 3.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,204,320 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $301,543,000 after purchasing an additional 104,162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Bunge Global by 2.7% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,687,136 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $253,531,000 after purchasing an additional 70,563 shares during the period. 84.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BG stock opened at $102.03 on Thursday. Bunge Global SA has a one year low of $87.86 and a one year high of $116.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $105.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $105.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.82 billion, a PE ratio of 7.90 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Bunge Global ( NYSE:BG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $2.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.49. Bunge Global had a net margin of 3.20% and a return on equity of 18.61%. The firm had revenue of $14.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.45 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Bunge Global SA will post 12.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th will be given a dividend of $0.6625 per share. This represents a $2.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. Bunge Global’s payout ratio is 20.51%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. HSBC started coverage on Bunge Global in a research note on Friday, September 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $122.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Bunge Global in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $127.14.

Bunge Global SA operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains comprising wheat and corn; and processes oilseeds into vegetable oils and protein meals.

