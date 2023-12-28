Oak Thistle LLC Sells 29,898 Shares of Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK)

Oak Thistle LLC decreased its holdings in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK – Free Report) by 35.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 53,913 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,898 shares during the quarter. Oak Thistle LLC’s holdings in Healthpeak Properties were worth $990,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 1.8% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 19,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $681,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 565 shares during the period. TCM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties during the second quarter worth $12,864,000. Inspire Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 3.4% during the second quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 19,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after acquiring an additional 648 shares during the period. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division boosted its holdings in Healthpeak Properties by 5.1% in the second quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 13,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 661 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PEAK stock opened at $20.04 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.24 and a 52 week high of $28.43. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $17.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.18. The company has a market capitalization of $10.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.29 and a beta of 1.00.

Healthpeak Properties ( NYSE:PEAK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $556.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $543.57 million. Healthpeak Properties had a net margin of 11.17% and a return on equity of 3.38%. The company’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Healthpeak Properties, Inc. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 7th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 6th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.99%. Healthpeak Properties’s payout ratio is presently 272.73%.

PEAK has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of Healthpeak Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $17.50 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Healthpeak Properties from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Healthpeak Properties from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.50.

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns, operates, and develops high-quality real estate for healthcare discovery and delivery.

