Oak Thistle LLC Takes $995,000 Position in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Oak Thistle LLC purchased a new position in shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,345 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $995,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ANSS. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 61.7% in the third quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd now owns 3,823 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,459 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in ANSYS by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,866 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,448,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in ANSYS during the 3rd quarter valued at $10,269,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its position in ANSYS by 5.2% during the third quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 1,351 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $402,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of ANSYS in the third quarter worth $354,000. 90.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ANSS opened at $358.90 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $293.44 and its 200-day moving average is $308.07. ANSYS, Inc. has a 52-week low of $230.00 and a 52-week high of $363.86. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.78, a P/E/G ratio of 7.07 and a beta of 1.17.

ANSYS ( NASDAQ:ANSS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The software maker reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.13. ANSYS had a net margin of 22.40% and a return on equity of 10.73%. The firm had revenue of $458.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $466.57 million. Analysts expect that ANSYS, Inc. will post 6.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Ajei Gopal sold 12,270 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.23, for a total transaction of $3,745,172.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 213,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $65,312,199.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other ANSYS news, CEO Ajei Gopal sold 12,270 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.23, for a total transaction of $3,745,172.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 213,977 shares in the company, valued at $65,312,199.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 222 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.95, for a total value of $65,034.90. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,399 shares in the company, valued at $995,737.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,058 shares of company stock worth $6,663,649 in the last three months. 0.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently commented on ANSS shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on ANSYS from $310.00 to $290.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of ANSYS from $320.00 to $332.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of ANSYS in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Oppenheimer cut their price target on ANSYS from $400.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on ANSYS in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ANSYS presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $313.90.

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. It offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its multiphysics engineering simulation technologies are built and enables engineers to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, electronics, and optical elements in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite and the cloud; power analysis and optimization software suite that manages the power budget, power delivery integrity, and power-induced noise in an electronic design; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

