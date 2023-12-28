Oak Thistle LLC Takes Position in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS)

Oak Thistle LLC purchased a new position in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 12,599 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,161,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in Leidos by 3.0% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 11,633 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $708,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Leidos by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 34,579 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,183,000 after purchasing an additional 2,482 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in Leidos by 74.3% in the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 32,006 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,830,000 after buying an additional 13,639 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Leidos by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,563,014 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,553,976,000 after buying an additional 2,552,908 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenland Capital Management LP increased its position in Leidos by 700.0% during the second quarter. Greenland Capital Management LP now owns 80,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $7,078,000 after buying an additional 70,000 shares in the last quarter. 74.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LDOS opened at $107.82 on Thursday. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $76.58 and a 1 year high of $111.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $103.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.31. The company has a market cap of $14.83 billion, a PE ratio of 103.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.76.

Leidos ( NYSE:LDOS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The aerospace company reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.36. Leidos had a net margin of 0.97% and a return on equity of 22.27%. The company had revenue of $3.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.59 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 7.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This is an increase from Leidos’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio is 146.16%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Argus raised Leidos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Leidos from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Leidos from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Leidos from $129.00 to $121.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Leidos in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.36.

In related news, Director Surya N. Mohapatra sold 2,401 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.83, for a total value of $254,097.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,020,188.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Surya N. Mohapatra sold 2,401 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.83, for a total value of $254,097.83. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 19,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,020,188.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Roy E. Stevens sold 929 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.20, for a total transaction of $95,872.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 39,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,030,269.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 5,436 shares of company stock valued at $567,373. Corporate insiders own 1.52% of the company’s stock.

Leidos Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

