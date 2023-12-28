Occidental Asset Management LLC Has $235,000 Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Occidental Asset Management LLC cut its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 10.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,387 shares of the company’s stock after selling 166 shares during the quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $235,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 100,174.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 531,509,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,446,186,000 after acquiring an additional 530,979,425 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 95,514.1% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 42,876,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,746,023,000 after acquiring an additional 42,831,405 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in PepsiCo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,519,707,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in PepsiCo by 98.6% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,180,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,220,475,000 after purchasing an additional 6,045,912 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in PepsiCo by 18,231.4% during the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,943,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,116,000 after purchasing an additional 4,916,281 shares during the last quarter. 71.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on PEP. Argus dropped their price target on PepsiCo from $212.00 to $186.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. DZ Bank raised PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $187.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on PepsiCo from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on PepsiCo from $195.00 to $185.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on PepsiCo in a report on Monday, November 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $203.00 price objective for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PepsiCo presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $186.93.

PepsiCo Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of PEP stock opened at $169.40 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $232.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.56. PepsiCo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $155.83 and a twelve month high of $196.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $166.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $175.02.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 10th. The company reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.10. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 58.28% and a net margin of 9.05%. The firm had revenue of $23.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.97 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PepsiCo Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a $1.265 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $5.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 84.33%.

Insider Buying and Selling at PepsiCo

In other news, CFO Hugh F. Johnston sold 48,388 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.65, for a total value of $8,063,860.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 96,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,102,889.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

See Also

