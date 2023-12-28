Occidental Asset Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Occidental Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,562 shares of the company’s stock after selling 868 shares during the quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $243,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VEA. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Hoese & Co LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the second quarter worth $32,000.

Shares of VEA stock opened at $47.99 on Thursday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a one year low of $41.48 and a one year high of $48.03. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $45.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.36. The company has a market capitalization of $118.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89.

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

