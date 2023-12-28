Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL) Downgraded to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Sunday.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird restated an outperform rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Ocular Therapeutix in a report on Thursday, September 14th. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Ocular Therapeutix in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th.

Get Ocular Therapeutix alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Ocular Therapeutix

Ocular Therapeutix Price Performance

Ocular Therapeutix stock opened at $4.50 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.69. The company has a market capitalization of $357.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.95 and a beta of 1.07. Ocular Therapeutix has a 1 year low of $2.00 and a 1 year high of $7.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.41, a quick ratio of 3.96 and a current ratio of 4.03.

Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.24). Ocular Therapeutix had a negative return on equity of 589.24% and a negative net margin of 116.18%. The firm had revenue of $15.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.41 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ocular Therapeutix will post -1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ocular Therapeutix

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in Ocular Therapeutix by 84.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,751 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 2,175 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Ocular Therapeutix by 61.1% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,225 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ocular Therapeutix in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Ocular Therapeutix in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Ocular Therapeutix by 2,000.0% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.42% of the company’s stock.

About Ocular Therapeutix

(Get Free Report)

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the formulation, development, and commercialization of therapies for diseases and conditions of the eye using its bioresorbable hydrogel-based formulation technology in the United States. The company markets ReSure Sealant, an ophthalmic device to prevent wound leaks in corneal incisions following cataract surgery; and DEXTENZA, a dexamethasone ophthalmic insert to treat post-surgical ocular inflammation and pain following ophthalmic surgery, as well as allergic conjunctivitis.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ocular Therapeutix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ocular Therapeutix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.