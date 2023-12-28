Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI) Shares Sold by Etesian Wealth Advisors Inc.

Etesian Wealth Advisors Inc. reduced its holdings in Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI – Free Report) by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,712 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 3,204 shares during the quarter. Etesian Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Old Republic International were worth $1,312,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Old Republic International by 0.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,182,677 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $853,541,000 after purchasing an additional 134,872 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Old Republic International by 6.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,907,464 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $542,243,000 after acquiring an additional 1,601,571 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Old Republic International by 0.4% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,851,366 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $373,809,000 after acquiring an additional 61,520 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Old Republic International by 1.3% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,874,924 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $198,212,000 after acquiring an additional 98,066 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Old Republic International by 2.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,434,304 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $137,452,000 after acquiring an additional 122,318 shares during the last quarter. 70.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on ORI. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Old Republic International from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 27th. StockNews.com raised Old Republic International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 2nd. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Old Republic International from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th.

Old Republic International Stock Up 0.7 %

ORI traded up $0.20 on Thursday, reaching $29.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 76,977 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,530,182. The stock has a market cap of $8.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.30 and a beta of 0.79. Old Republic International Co. has a 1 year low of $23.31 and a 1 year high of $29.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The business’s 50 day moving average is $28.44 and its 200 day moving average is $27.23.

Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The insurance provider reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. Old Republic International had a return on equity of 12.98% and a net margin of 12.01%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Old Republic International Co. will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Old Republic International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 5th were paid a dividend of $0.245 per share. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 4th. Old Republic International’s payout ratio is currently 31.21%.

Old Republic International Company Profile

Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and the Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business.

