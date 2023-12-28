Olistico Wealth LLC Buys 1,689 Shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Olistico Wealth LLC lifted its stake in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 36.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,283 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,689 shares during the period. Olistico Wealth LLC’s holdings in RTX were worth $452,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of RTX in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. VitalStone Financial LLC lifted its holdings in RTX by 136.5% during the second quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 369 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in RTX during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in RTX during the first quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in RTX by 64.3% during the second quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 703 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. 79.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:RTX opened at $84.08 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.03. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.10. The company has a market cap of $120.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.93. RTX Co. has a 52-week low of $68.56 and a 52-week high of $108.84.

RTX ( NYSE:RTX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.06. RTX had a return on equity of 10.05% and a net margin of 4.76%. The business had revenue of $19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.21 earnings per share. RTX’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that RTX Co. will post 5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th were issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. RTX’s payout ratio is currently 109.77%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Melius lowered RTX from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $92.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, September 11th. TheStreet lowered RTX from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on RTX from $100.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 18th. UBS Group downgraded RTX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $110.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded RTX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $79.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.21.

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for aircraft manufacturers and airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation; and for defense and commercial space operations.

