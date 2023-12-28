Olistico Wealth LLC Cuts Position in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD)

Olistico Wealth LLC cut its stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD – Free Report) by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,822 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,172 shares during the period. Olistico Wealth LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF were worth $267,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPHD. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 2.8% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 36,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,714,000 after acquiring an additional 979 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 18.6% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 15,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $746,000 after purchasing an additional 2,482 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 10.2% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 11,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF in the first quarter worth $728,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 104.8% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 46,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,214,000 after purchasing an additional 24,000 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF stock opened at $42.48 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a PE ratio of 14.28 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.56. Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF has a twelve month low of $37.19 and a twelve month high of $46.29.

About Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF

The Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (SPHD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks a dividend-yield-weighted index comprising the least volatile, highest dividend-yielding S&P 500 stocks. SPHD was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by Invesco.

