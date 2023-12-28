Olistico Wealth LLC Decreases Holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

Olistico Wealth LLC lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Free Report) by 3.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,127 shares of the company’s stock after selling 75 shares during the period. Olistico Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $305,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Asio Capital LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 0.7% during the second quarter. Asio Capital LLC now owns 51,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,729,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Applied Capital LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 4.3% during the second quarter. Applied Capital LLC now owns 78,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,665,000 after buying an additional 3,248 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. increased its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 17.3% during the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 10,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,521,000 after buying an additional 1,510 shares during the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 474.0% during the second quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 1,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 1,422 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Friedenthal Financial purchased a new stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the second quarter worth about $1,584,000.

Get Vanguard Extended Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VXF opened at $166.45 on Thursday. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 52-week low of $129.76 and a 52-week high of $167.05. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $148.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $148.21. The company has a market capitalization of $17.22 billion, a PE ratio of 13.10 and a beta of 1.19.

About Vanguard Extended Market ETF

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VXF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Extended Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Extended Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.