Olistico Wealth LLC Grows Stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Olistico Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 4.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 33,919 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,363 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF makes up 8.2% of Olistico Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Olistico Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $9,236,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VUG. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 6.0% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 15,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,504,000 after acquiring an additional 885 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 27.9% during the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 8,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,471,000 after acquiring an additional 1,874 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 221.1% in the first quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $730,000 after buying an additional 1,747 shares during the last quarter. KC Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 53.7% in the first quarter. KC Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,529,000 after buying an additional 3,070 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Permanens Capital L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.1% in the first quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 330,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,167,000 after buying an additional 6,801 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Growth ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSEARCA VUG opened at $313.28 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $291.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $285.34. The stock has a market cap of $102.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $207.94 and a 12-month high of $313.35.

Vanguard Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.