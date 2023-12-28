Olistico Wealth LLC Increases Stock Holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Olistico Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Free Report) by 4.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,368 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 576 shares during the period. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF comprises approximately 1.0% of Olistico Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Olistico Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,130,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Occidental Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 28.2% during the 3rd quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 87,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,026,000 after buying an additional 19,311 shares in the last quarter. Garrison Point Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Garrison Point Advisors LLC now owns 7,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $685,000 after buying an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Flagstar Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Flagstar Advisors Inc. now owns 4,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $20,813,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 10,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $947,000 after buying an additional 567 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA IWP opened at $105.14 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $95.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $95.03. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $82.01 and a one year high of $105.22. The company has a market cap of $14.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.03 and a beta of 1.10.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

