Olistico Wealth LLC Purchases 713 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Olistico Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 9.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,446 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 713 shares during the period. Olistico Wealth LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $473,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new position in Coca-Cola in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,116,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Coca-Cola by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 43,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,628,000 after buying an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC grew its stake in Coca-Cola by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 160,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,646,000 after buying an additional 15,389 shares in the last quarter. Avion Wealth grew its stake in Coca-Cola by 73.9% in the 2nd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 781 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP grew its stake in Coca-Cola by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 84,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,064,000 after buying an additional 9,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.96% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSE:KO opened at $58.60 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $57.57 and a 200 day moving average of $58.68. The Coca-Cola Company has a 52 week low of $51.55 and a 52 week high of $64.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $253.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.58.

Coca-Cola Announces Dividend

Coca-Cola ( NYSE:KO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.05. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 23.92% and a return on equity of 42.44%. The company had revenue of $11.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.45 billion. On average, research analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.14%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.90%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on KO. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $74.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $74.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Coca-Cola in a research note on Monday, November 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.20.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Coca-Cola news, CEO James Quincey sold 92,029 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.86, for a total value of $4,956,681.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 442,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,835,527.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 20,534 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.12, for a total value of $1,152,368.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 143,383 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,046,653.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James Quincey sold 92,029 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.86, for a total transaction of $4,956,681.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 442,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,835,527.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 349,315 shares of company stock worth $19,805,715. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

