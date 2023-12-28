ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON) Stake Raised by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its holdings in ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON – Free Report) by 32.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 566,869 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 137,538 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in ON Semiconductor were worth $52,690,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor by 85,638.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 99,180,073 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,380,451,000 after purchasing an additional 99,064,396 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor by 122,198.2% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,062,322 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $378,107,000 after purchasing an additional 6,057,365 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of ON Semiconductor during the 4th quarter worth about $308,064,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor by 114.5% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,139,098 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $320,526,000 after purchasing an additional 2,743,216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor by 231.0% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,681,038 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $303,024,000 after acquiring an additional 2,568,864 shares in the last quarter. 96.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ON Semiconductor Price Performance

ON stock traded up $0.29 during trading on Thursday, hitting $85.34. The company had a trading volume of 703,754 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,589,582. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $74.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $88.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market cap of $36.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.15, a P/E/G ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 1.81. ON Semiconductor Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $59.61 and a fifty-two week high of $111.35.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ON Semiconductor ( NASDAQ:ON Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The semiconductor company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 billion. ON Semiconductor had a return on equity of 33.78% and a net margin of 26.69%. ON Semiconductor’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.45 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that ON Semiconductor Corporation will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Susquehanna cut their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $100.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. KeyCorp cut their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $125.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective (down from $120.00) on shares of ON Semiconductor in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $122.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, ON Semiconductor currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $98.88.

About ON Semiconductor

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

