ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) Shares Bought by VAUGHAN & Co SECURITIES INC.

VAUGHAN & Co SECURITIES INC. raised its position in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) by 69.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,156 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,275 shares during the period. ONEOK makes up 0.9% of VAUGHAN & Co SECURITIES INC.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. VAUGHAN & Co SECURITIES INC.’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $1,278,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of ONEOK by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 3,357 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the period. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 4,570 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Silver Lake Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Silver Lake Advisory LLC now owns 11,410 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $704,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 6,793 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 19,296 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,191,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of ONEOK from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Bank of America upgraded shares of ONEOK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $72.00 to $83.00 in a report on Monday, December 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ONEOK in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial downgraded shares of ONEOK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Pickering Energy Partners initiated coverage on shares of ONEOK in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.67.

Shares of ONEOK stock traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $70.63. 793,389 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,514,722. ONEOK, Inc. has a twelve month low of $55.91 and a twelve month high of $71.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.03). ONEOK had a return on equity of 26.44% and a net margin of 14.05%. The firm had revenue of $4.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.96 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that ONEOK, Inc. will post 5.37 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 1st were given a $0.955 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $3.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.41%. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.09%.

In related news, Director Eduardo A. Rodriguez sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.29, for a total value of $56,232.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 25,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,768,074.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through four segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, Natural Gas Pipelines, and Refined Products and Crude.

