Opal Wealth Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Opal Wealth Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 8.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,259 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,347 shares during the period. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $214,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in T. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in AT&T by 102,614.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 823,706,558 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,138,120,000 after purchasing an additional 822,904,620 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of AT&T by 85,003.0% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 76,836,936 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,414,568,000 after buying an additional 76,746,649 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of AT&T during the fourth quarter worth about $1,229,499,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of AT&T by 37.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 109,639,428 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,018,462,000 after buying an additional 29,769,976 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in AT&T by 328.1% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 15,569,212 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $299,707,000 after acquiring an additional 11,932,735 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.65% of the company’s stock.

Get AT&T alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of AT&T from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on AT&T from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Citigroup upped their price objective on AT&T from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on AT&T from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on AT&T from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.68.

AT&T Price Performance

T stock opened at $16.60 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company has a market capitalization of $118.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.78, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.62. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.28. AT&T Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.43 and a twelve month high of $20.50.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The technology company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.02. AT&T had a negative net margin of 9.29% and a positive return on equity of 16.26%. The firm had revenue of $30.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. AT&T’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.69%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 9th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently -72.08%.

AT&T Profile

(Free Report)

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.